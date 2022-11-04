The Dolphins head to Chicago this weekend to take on the Bears in what should be an exciting matchup between two offenses led by young quarterbacks.

And so, Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann volunteered to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans this Sunday.

Here's Justin:🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!

🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff, and make sure you top it with giardiniera.

🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.

About the game: The Dolphins are in win-now mode after trading for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb, and the Bears are rebuilding.