Eat Their Lunch: Dolphins take on Chicago Bears
The Dolphins head to Chicago this weekend to take on the Bears in what should be an exciting matchup between two offenses led by young quarterbacks.
- And so, Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann volunteered to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans this Sunday.
Here's Justin:🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!
🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff, and make sure you top it with giardiniera.
🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake. There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise.
About the game: The Dolphins are in win-now mode after trading for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb, and the Bears are rebuilding.
- Justin’s take: The Bears say goodbye to defensive star Roquan Smith, but say hello to wide receiver Chase Claypool. Quarterback Justin Fields is finally getting some help with the former Notre Dame star. But don't get it twisted: The Bears are in full rebuild mode.
- Martin’s take: This game should be a fun watch. Fields is such an exciting player, and this offense just put up 29 points against the Dallas Cowboys. Chicago’s defense did give up 49 points, so Miami’s offensive weapons should be licking their chops. I’m hoping for a high-scoring game full of entertaining plays, but I’ll take a Dolphins win however it comes.
