How Florida has become less voter-friendly

Florida ranks 33rd in the nation for voting access, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index published in the Election Law Journal.

What's happening: Some states made voting easier during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others, like Florida, which dropped five slots from 2020, made it more difficult.

Context: The index ranks states by comparing categories like ease of registration, early voting availability, and the hours that polls are open.

State of play: Gov. Ron DeSantis has tightened election rules since 2020. This spring, he created a new statewide law enforcement agency to investigate claims of voter fraud, which announced 20 arrests in August.

A law he signed last year put new limits on who can collect and drop off ballots, restricted the use of ballot drop boxes, and tightened requirements for non-government groups that hold voter registration drives, among other changes.

Of note: DeSantis signed an order this month extending early voting and mail ballot access through Nov. 8 for voters in three counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, NPR reports.

Zoom out: Florida wasn't the worst state for voting access. New Hampshire ranked last, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas and Wisconsin.

Oregon, which has automatic voter registration and all-mail voting, is considered the easiest state to vote in.

What they're saying: Florida's "new police force may lead to election interference and voter intimidation," the voting index authors wrote.

They plan to evaluate its effect on the cost of voting after at least one election cycle.

Get election-ready: It's too late to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election, but you can still request a vote-by-mail ballot through Saturday. View your sample ballot here.