How Florida has become less voter-friendly
Florida ranks 33rd in the nation for voting access, according to the nonpartisan 2022 Cost of Voting Index published in the Election Law Journal.
What's happening: Some states made voting easier during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others, like Florida, which dropped five slots from 2020, made it more difficult.
Context: The index ranks states by comparing categories like ease of registration, early voting availability, and the hours that polls are open.
State of play: Gov. Ron DeSantis has tightened election rules since 2020. This spring, he created a new statewide law enforcement agency to investigate claims of voter fraud, which announced 20 arrests in August.
- A law he signed last year put new limits on who can collect and drop off ballots, restricted the use of ballot drop boxes, and tightened requirements for non-government groups that hold voter registration drives, among other changes.
Of note: DeSantis signed an order this month extending early voting and mail ballot access through Nov. 8 for voters in three counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian, NPR reports.
Zoom out: Florida wasn't the worst state for voting access. New Hampshire ranked last, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas and Wisconsin.
- Oregon, which has automatic voter registration and all-mail voting, is considered the easiest state to vote in.
What they're saying: Florida's "new police force may lead to election interference and voter intimidation," the voting index authors wrote.
- They plan to evaluate its effect on the cost of voting after at least one election cycle.
Get election-ready: It's too late to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election, but you can still request a vote-by-mail ballot through Saturday. View your sample ballot here.
