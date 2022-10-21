What to do in Miami this weekend: III Points Music Fest and NASCAR

Rosalía is slated to perform at III Points. Photo: M. Dylan/Europa Press via Getty Images

Looking for ways to spend the weekend in Miami? We've got you covered. Check out these five events:

Hay! There's a hay maze — like a corn maze — at Bayfront Park. It's up through Nov. 6. There's also a beer garden beside it, plus other fun events, like goat yoga, on certain days. $25.