53 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do in Miami this weekend: III Points Music Fest and NASCAR

Deirdra Funcheon
Rosalia stands in bright blue boots with her male backup dancers.

Rosalía is slated to perform at III Points. Photo: M. Dylan/Europa Press via Getty Images

Looking for ways to spend the weekend in Miami? We've got you covered. Check out these five events:

  • Hay! There's a hay maze — like a corn maze — at Bayfront Park. It's up through Nov. 6. There's also a beer garden beside it, plus other fun events, like goat yoga, on certain days. $25.
  • III Points Music Festival takes over Wynwood today and tomorrow, with LCD Soundsystem, Porter Robinson, Rosalía, Orbital, Flume and dozens of other artists. Tickets: $149+.
  • At South Beach Seafood Festival, there's a chef showdown tonight ($150) and a daylong tasting event Saturday ($55) that spans four blocks on Miami Beach.
  • The genre-bending Gorillaz will take over FTX Arena on Sunday. Tickets: $60+.
  • It's NASCAR Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NBC Sports rounded up which drivers to watch.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more