What to do in Miami this weekend: III Points Music Fest and NASCAR
Looking for ways to spend the weekend in Miami? We've got you covered. Check out these five events:
- Hay! There's a hay maze — like a corn maze — at Bayfront Park. It's up through Nov. 6. There's also a beer garden beside it, plus other fun events, like goat yoga, on certain days. $25.
- III Points Music Festival takes over Wynwood today and tomorrow, with LCD Soundsystem, Porter Robinson, Rosalía, Orbital, Flume and dozens of other artists. Tickets: $149+.
- At South Beach Seafood Festival, there's a chef showdown tonight ($150) and a daylong tasting event Saturday ($55) that spans four blocks on Miami Beach.
- The genre-bending Gorillaz will take over FTX Arena on Sunday. Tickets: $60+.
- It's NASCAR Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NBC Sports rounded up which drivers to watch.
