Sip on Haterade at J Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood

J Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood is designed for adults who are kids at heart — and who like a good craft beer.

What to expect: It's not your average brewery. Every wall is covered with Marvel and Star Wars art, and the menu is full of hyper-local and comic(al) puns, including a brown ale called 24th Street and a saison called Rainbow Road, a nod to the popular Mario Kart game.

What we tried: While Axios Local editors Emma Way and Alexa Mencia were in town, they tried Haterade, a seasonal Berliner weisse that genuinely tastes like Gatorade but better, and Tinker, a sour and funky IPA.

Details: J Wakefield Brewing is at 120 NW 24th St. It's open 12-11pm on Monday-Thursday, 12pm-1am on Friday-Saturday, and 12-10pm on Sunday.