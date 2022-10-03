How to fake it: Miami Heat season preview

The Miami Heat will play their first preseason game tomorrow against the Minnesota Timberwolves before the regular season kicks off later this month.

Why it matters: The Heat will look to make another playoff run after coming one win shy of the NBA Finals last season.

But the team didn’t improve its roster during the offseason and lost starting forward P.J. Tucker in free agency.

The big picture: Miami is wrapped up in the Dolphins' season right now, but Heat hype will start creeping up in the next few weeks.

If you're not a huge Heat fan but want to follow along this season, we have some easy ways to help you look smart.

Notable players: Miami's roster is full of all-star players, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry round out the core players on the team.

But one of the most popular Heat players doesn’t play so much any more. NBA champion and Heat lifer Udonis Haslem is entering his final season in the league. Show up to the bar or a game in a Haslem jersey, and you'll get love from the 305.

Spanglish: At the 2-minute mark of every quarter during home games, Miami fans have a call-and-response tradition with the arena’s announcer.

When he yells "Two Minutes!" you should respond "Dos Minutos!"

Heat jams: Miami Heat victories come with a soundtrack. Familiarize yourself with team anthems like the 1984 classic "The Heat is On" and reggaeton hit "Pepas."