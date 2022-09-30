Miami weekend guide: Shows, stand-up and spiders

🎤 Dance it out: DJ Kaskade is performing at Story nightclub Friday night. Or catch reggaetón duo Wisin y Yandel on their La Ultima Misión Tour at FTX Arena. Tickets start around $55 for both shows.

👣 Miami Street Medicine is hosting its second annual Foot Washing Event tomorrow to care for our houseless neighbors. The event allows doctors to identify critically ill patients who need urgent medical care. ⁣

😂 TJ Miller, whom you might recognize from Comedy Central, "Silicon Valley" or a bunch of movies, will perform his "absurdist observational standup" at Miami Improv in Doral tonight and tomorrow. Tickets: $30

🚵‍♂️ Sunday is Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day, and the Virginia Key Bicycle Club will host a bike tour with giveaways, safety lessons, squirt guns and lunch.

🦋 Alternatively, bring your favorite pipsqueaks to the Miami Beach Bandshell for "Insectos y Bicharracos," a Spanish-language children's theater mystery featuring musicians and colorful costumed insects. Free.