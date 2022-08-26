Miami-Dade Animal Services waives adoption fees for Saturday

Miami-Dade Animal Services is waiving adoption fees tomorrow for its annual "Clear the Shelters" promotion to find homes for the dogs and cats at the county shelter.

Why it matters: The shelter population is nearing capacity once again after facing overcrowding earlier this summer, according to Animal Services.

As of Thursday, there were 513 cats and dogs at the shelter, spokesperson Flora Beal told Axios. Around the 550 mark, she said, officials will consider essential-intake policies, accepting injured or abused animals only.

What's happening: The shelter at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral is throwing an adoption party Saturday with food trucks, music, games and giveaways.

Adoption fees – typically $65 – will be waived for pets 4 months and older. (That includes vaccines, microchip, deworming and spay/neuter surgery.)

You will only be responsible for tag fees, which cost $30 a year.

What they're saying: Bronwyn Stanford, the shelter's director of animal services, said she hopes attendees find a "perfect lifelong companion and give a shelter pet a second chance at living their best life."