Miami-Dade Animal Services waives adoption fees for Saturday
Miami-Dade Animal Services is waiving adoption fees tomorrow for its annual "Clear the Shelters" promotion to find homes for the dogs and cats at the county shelter.
Why it matters: The shelter population is nearing capacity once again after facing overcrowding earlier this summer, according to Animal Services.
- As of Thursday, there were 513 cats and dogs at the shelter, spokesperson Flora Beal told Axios. Around the 550 mark, she said, officials will consider essential-intake policies, accepting injured or abused animals only.
What's happening: The shelter at 3599 NW 79 Avenue in Doral is throwing an adoption party Saturday with food trucks, music, games and giveaways.
- Adoption fees – typically $65 – will be waived for pets 4 months and older. (That includes vaccines, microchip, deworming and spay/neuter surgery.)
- You will only be responsible for tag fees, which cost $30 a year.
What they're saying: Bronwyn Stanford, the shelter's director of animal services, said she hopes attendees find a "perfect lifelong companion and give a shelter pet a second chance at living their best life."
- "This is an ideal time for adopters to welcome a new four-legged family member and help local shelters combat overcrowding."
