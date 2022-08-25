How Biden's student loan relief plan could help Floridians

Many Floridians saddled with student loan debt could see relief after the Biden administration released a plan Wednesday to forgive some of it.

Driving the news: President Biden announced his administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year.

The White House is also extending the pause on repayments by four months.

Why it matters: The decision — which comes days before the Aug. 31 deadline when loan repayments were set to resume after a series of pandemic pauses — is expected to alleviate some of the debt burdens affecting roughly 43 million Americans, Axios' Sophia Cai and Erin Doherty report..

Approximately 20 million Americans could have their debt completely canceled under the plan.

Zoom in: It's still unclear how many Floridians will see their student loan balances drop.

Roughly 2.6 million Floridians had a federal student loan as of March, according to government data from the Federal Student Aid Office. They collectively owe more than $102 billion.

Florida has the fifth-highest federal student debt average in the nation, at $38,459, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Data: Federal Student Aid; Note: Includes outstanding principal and interest balances from Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

What they're saying: "All this means people can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt, to get on top of their rent and utilities, to finally think about buying a home, or starting a family or starting a business," Biden said in a speech Wednesday.