✈️ U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is calling for a review of TSA operations at Indianapolis International Airport, following our reporting of increased complaints. (via Rep. Jim Banks)

Banks also wants the WNBA to answer questions about what he describes as "excessive physical targeting" of Fever star Caitlin Clark. (Indiana Capital Chronicle)

💰 The City-County Council has approved fiscal ordinances to fund $80 million in infrastructure, public safety and quality-of-life investments.

$3 million will go toward the demolition of nuisance properties like the blighted buildings at Towne and Terrace. (Fox59)

ğŸŽ“ Former Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann will retire from Ivy Tech at the end of the next school year. The first female president of the community college system has led it for eight years. (Inside Indiana Business)

🦚 Don't worry, Fishers. There's nothing to fear in Kevin the peacock, who police say "is not a danger to the community." (WISH-TV)