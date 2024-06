It's Pride weekend, Indy! Why it matters: The annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community joyously and unapologetically living life as their authentic selves comes as the political landscape in Indiana and dozens of other red states has become less welcoming.

The big picture: Dozens of anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions, though fewer gained momentum this session than last.

The effort to restrict the rights of the LGBTQ+ community and, in particular, transgender individuals was part of a larger nationwide wave that saw many states file similar legislation.

Zoom in: Events kick off with the parade along Mass Ave — expect packed sidewalks, raucous floats, loads of glitter and plenty of audacious outfits.

Festival gates open at 11am, where a main stage, DJ stage and community stage have packed entertainment lineups — including five drag performances.

Two streets will be lined with food trucks and several bars dot the festival grounds.

Plus: You can find a minute to unwind at MellowChella, the new visual and audio arts activation.

If you go: The free parade begins at 10am on Mass Ave, followed by the festival at Military Park from 11am to 10pm.