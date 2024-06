Data: Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals

If rain put a damper on your Memorial Day cookout plans, have no fear because the best day to grill in Indy is still weeks away.

Driving the news: In an effort to pin down the perfect cookout date, culinary website Pantry and Larder did a five-year review of summer weather data that weighed "average temperatures, rainfall, cloud cover, wind speed and sunset time."