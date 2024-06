Lawrence is the new home of golf in Indiana. Photo: Justin L. Mack/Axios

Indiana Golf has broken ground on a new beginning in northeast Marion County. Why it matters: The pending arrival of the Pete and Alice Dye Indiana Golf Center at Fort Benjamin Harris State Park will bring the nonprofit's headquarters and the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame to a community working to reshape its reputation. "This is a great opportunity for the city of Lawrence as we are working to be inclusive and develop our city," Lawrence Mayor Deborah Whitfield said. "To have something this distinct come to Lawrence is very exciting, and I think it also gives us an opportunity to break some barriers."

Driving the news: Located on the grounds of The Fort Golf Resort, the new 13,000-square-foot facility will feature a new indoor golf academy and a short game practice facility when it opens in spring 2025.

Indiana Golf announced at the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday morning that it has raised more than $5.5 million toward its $6.5 million capital campaign.

The big picture: Indiana Golf executive director Mike David pointed out that the game of golf is big business in Indiana right now. Golf supports more than 23,000 jobs statewide and accounts for more than $612 million in wages and salaries, according to Indiana Golf's 2022 impact report.

More than $50 million is raised each year for charitable organizations.

What they're saying: "Growth of the game the last few years has been the highest since the Tiger Woods era, and with an estimated 25.6 million golfers nationwide, it's clearly in a good space," David said.