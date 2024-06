🐾 Molly here!

I've been waiting for my furever home for six months now.

De-tails: I'm 3 years old and weigh 47 pounds — the perfect lap dog 😉.

I know how to "sit" and take treats well.

I love going for walks and playing fetch.

What they're barking: The folks at IACS say that I'm a loving girl and would make the perfect addition to any home looking for a playful and affectionate companion.

Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free!

Dig deeper: See Molly and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.