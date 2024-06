Data: American Community Survey; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

As the summer wedding season approaches, the Hoosier state is likely to host quite a few "dearly beloveds" and "I dos."

Why it matters: Marital status is a stronger predictor of American adult well-being than education, race, age and gender, according to the Institute for Family Studies and Gallup.

Last year, married adults between 25 and 50 years old were 17 percentage points more likely to be thriving

Zoom in: The number of people in Indiana who have been married at least once is 32%, higher than the national average of 31% and the fifth highest in the Midwest.

Fun fact: June is the second-most popular time of year to get hitched. According to The Knot, 11% of weddings will happen this month.