🐶 Creature feature: Meet Chippie!
🐾 Chippie here!
I've been at the shelter since October waiting for the green flag to wave on my new home.
De-tails: I'm around 3 years old and 58 pounds.
- I'm a nice boy who loves attention, and I'm already housebroken!
What they're barking: I've been on many doggy days out with IACS volunteers, and all of them say I'm easy to walk and very social.
Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free!
Dig deeper: See Chippie and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.
