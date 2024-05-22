3 hours ago - Things to Do

🐶 Creature feature: Meet Chippie!

headshot
Two photos of a tan dog smiling and standing a creek being a very good boy.

Look how photogenic I am! Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Chippie here!

I've been at the shelter since October waiting for the green flag to wave on my new home.

De-tails: I'm around 3 years old and 58 pounds.

  • I'm a nice boy who loves attention, and I'm already housebroken!

What they're barking: I've been on many doggy days out with IACS volunteers, and all of them say I'm easy to walk and very social.

Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free!

Dig deeper: See Chippie and more pets available at IACS and fill out an adoption application online.

