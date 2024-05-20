One good option is better than nothing! Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

According to my smartwatch, I walked approximately 20,000 steps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway to scope out all the best meat-free food options so you can save your cooler space for more important things, like beer. First things first: There are not a ton of vegetarian options aside from sides and snacks.

What to order: The one real meal option is the veggie burger ($10.25), which has been upgraded to either an Impossible or Beyond patty. I can't tell them apart but it doesn't really matter because they're both banging.

It is available at the main concession stand on the Pagoda Plaza and several others around the track but not at all of them. Check the map to be sure.

Yes, but: It comes plain on a bun. Grab some ketchup.

Yes, and: There is actually another sandwich option but you gotta make a special trip for it.

Founder's Grounds is a coffee shop and restaurant in the infield between turns 1 and 2, near the currently closed-for-renovations museum.

They serve a few breakfast sandwiches, donuts, muffins, granola bars and panini-style sandwiches including a grilled cheese ($7).

I'm not sure it's worth the walk from other parts of the track but if you happen to be nearby, it's not half bad.

Snack and sides: We got, we got, we got, we got options.

The soft pretzel ($6.50) is better than it looks and the cheese dip ($2.50) is a little spicy. Big win.

Several stands are serving loaded nachos and fries ($18). You can ask to hold the meat they come topped with, but then you're basically looking at overpriced cheese or fries and cheese.

There's a stand near Turn 1 that was selling cheese curds ($10.50), with and without jalapeno.

Several grab-and-go stalls are stationed around the track with various chips, candy and popcorn.

The bottom line: If it's as hot next weekend as it was during qualifying, I might stick to the veggie burger and a smoothie. There are several smoothie stands around the track, serving four flavors (starting at $10) — with or without booze.