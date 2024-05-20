Pit stop: State faces lawsuit

⚖️ Indiana Disability Rights and the ACLU of Indiana filed a complaint against the state alleging that changes to an attendant care program by FSSA to close a $1 billion shortfall in Indiana's Medicaid budget will put children with complex medical conditions at risk. (IndyStar)

🛏️ The City of Indianapolis is reducing the number of beds for a new low-barrier homeless shelter from 250 to 150 based on feedback from partners to focus on permanent housing. (WRTV)

🚲 The IndyRides Free bikeshare program generated nearly 8,000 requests in its first week. The pass gives users access to 50 bikeshare stations across the city for unlimited 30-minute trips. (WFYI)