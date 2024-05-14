2 hours ago - Things to Do

Daredevil Brewing hits Mach Ten in Speedway

I celebrated May in Indianapolis with an anniversary brew that left me in the dust.

Driving the brews: While taking in the energy around Indianapolis Motor Speedway after last weekend's Sonsio Grand Prix, I stopped at Daredevil Brewing's Speedway Taproom.

Brew of the week: Lift Off IPA was on my mind as I stepped to the bar, but my attention was immediately captured by the logo on the tap handle for Mach Ten — a limited-run triple IPA version of Lift Off created by Daredevil in honor of its 10th anniversary.

  • 10% ABV.
  • $8 for 12 ounces; $10 for 16 ounces.

What they're saying: I had no choice but to order it after the bartender gave me the most effective pitch ever.

  • "Lift Off is forever. Mach Ten is right now," she said.

My take: Mach Ten was shockingly smooth and balanced, despite its potency.

  • It's hoppy for sure, but it's also very drinkable and crisp with notes of citrus that come through loud and clear.
  • It even got a nod of approval from my wife, who is usually aggressively anti-IPA.

Yes, but: Drink responsibly. True to its name, the Mach Ten can blow right past you if you're not paying attention, and one 16-ounce glass goes a long way.

If you go: 1151 N. Main St. Open 4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday, 12-11pm Friday and Saturday and 12-8pm Sunday.

