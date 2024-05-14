I celebrated May in Indianapolis with an anniversary brew that left me in the dust. Driving the brews: While taking in the energy around Indianapolis Motor Speedway after last weekend's Sonsio Grand Prix, I stopped at Daredevil Brewing's Speedway Taproom.

Brew of the week: Lift Off IPA was on my mind as I stepped to the bar, but my attention was immediately captured by the logo on the tap handle for Mach Ten — a limited-run triple IPA version of Lift Off created by Daredevil in honor of its 10th anniversary.

10% ABV.

$8 for 12 ounces; $10 for 16 ounces.

What they're saying: I had no choice but to order it after the bartender gave me the most effective pitch ever.

"Lift Off is forever. Mach Ten is right now," she said.

My take: Mach Ten was shockingly smooth and balanced, despite its potency.

It's hoppy for sure, but it's also very drinkable and crisp with notes of citrus that come through loud and clear.

It even got a nod of approval from my wife, who is usually aggressively anti-IPA.

Yes, but: Drink responsibly. True to its name, the Mach Ten can blow right past you if you're not paying attention, and one 16-ounce glass goes a long way.

If you go: 1151 N. Main St. Open 4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday, 12-11pm Friday and Saturday and 12-8pm Sunday.