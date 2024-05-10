Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Mother's Day weekend is here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with mom this weekend, we've got you covered. 🏀 Cheer on the Pacers as they take on the Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7pm Friday and Sunday at 3:30pm.

Tickets start at $78 for Friday night's game and $70 for Sunday's game.

The Pacers are down 2-0 in the series.

🏁 Cure mom's race fever at IMS for the Sonsio Grand Prix at 3:30pm Saturday.

General admission tickets start at $45.

🪭 Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture at 11am Saturday during the free Asian Fest event at the Indiana Historical Society.

🎵 Relive the best songs and memorable moments of "South Pacific," the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra today and Saturday.

Shows are at 11am and 8pm Friday, and 8pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $10.

💐 Get mom a bouquet created by Fishers Flower Farm during the free "Bubbles & Bouquets" event at The Yard at Fishers District.

The event runs from noon-3pm Sunday and will also feature live music, a photo booth and champagne.

🍺 Have a pint with mom during Südzfest 2024 at German Park.

Early bird tickets start at $5. Gate admission is $8.

🎤 Rock out with country star Chris Young when his tour comes to the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Saturday at 7:30pm.

Tickets start at $25.

🥗 Enjoy dinner and a show as "The King and I" continues its run at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.