Indianapolis weekend events: Mother's Day weekend, Pacers playoffs and more
Mother's Day weekend is here! If you're looking for a place to spend quality time with mom this weekend, we've got you covered.
🏀 Cheer on the Pacers as they take on the Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7pm Friday and Sunday at 3:30pm.
🏁 Cure mom's race fever at IMS for the Sonsio Grand Prix at 3:30pm Saturday.
Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander culture at 11am Saturday during the free Asian Fest event at the Indiana Historical Society.
🎵 Relive the best songs and memorable moments of "South Pacific," the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra today and Saturday.
- Shows are at 11am and 8pm Friday, and 8pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $10.
💐 Get mom a bouquet created by Fishers Flower Farm during the free "Bubbles & Bouquets" event at The Yard at Fishers District.
- The event runs from noon-3pm Sunday and will also feature live music, a photo booth and champagne.
🍺 Have a pint with mom during Südzfest 2024 at German Park.
- Early bird tickets start at $5. Gate admission is $8.
🎤 Rock out with country star Chris Young when his tour comes to the Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Saturday at 7:30pm.
🥗 Enjoy dinner and a show as "The King and I" continues its run at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.
- Shows will be performed at 8pm Friday night and Saturday; and 1pm and 7pm Sunday.
- Tickets start at $65.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more