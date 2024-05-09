🏎️ 1 fast car to go
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe will serve as the pace car for this year's Indianapolis 500.
Fun fact: Corvette has paced the 500 more times than any other car.
- The 2024 race marks the 35th time for Chevrolet to pace the race and the 21st time the field has been led to the green flag by a Corvette.
