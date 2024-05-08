🐶 Creature feature: Vote Molly!

🐾 Molly here!

I'm a little lady with a big heart. If you have room in your life for lots of love and kisses, let's be BFFs forever!

De-tails: I'm a 2-year-old pit bull mix.

I recently graduated from a training class at Paws and Think

I walk well on a harness and enjoy exploring as I stroll.

What they're barking: IACS says I love being brushed, pet and being around my people no matter what.

Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Molly and other pets available online.