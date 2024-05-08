3 hours ago - Things to Do

🐶 Creature feature: Vote Molly!

headshot
Molly, a dog from IACS

Say hello to your new best friend. Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Molly here!

I'm a little lady with a big heart. If you have room in your life for lots of love and kisses, let's be BFFs forever!

De-tails: I'm a 2-year-old pit bull mix.

  • I recently graduated from a training class at Paws and Think where I learned to sit, stay, lay down, leave it, roll over and more.
  • I walk well on a harness and enjoy exploring as I stroll.

What they're barking: IACS says I love being brushed, pet and being around my people no matter what.

Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Molly and other pets available online.

  • All adoptions at IACS are free and come with 30 days of support.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more