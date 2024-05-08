🐶 Creature feature: Vote Molly!
🐾 Molly here!
I'm a little lady with a big heart. If you have room in your life for lots of love and kisses, let's be BFFs forever!
De-tails: I'm a 2-year-old pit bull mix.
- I recently graduated from a training class at Paws and Think where I learned to sit, stay, lay down, leave it, roll over and more.
- I walk well on a harness and enjoy exploring as I stroll.
What they're barking: IACS says I love being brushed, pet and being around my people no matter what.
Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Molly and other pets available online.
- All adoptions at IACS are free and come with 30 days of support.
