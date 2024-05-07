Pacers lose Game 1

The Pacers started the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs by falling to a familiar postseason foe in a nail-biter.

What's happening: The Knicks beat the Pacers 121-117 last night in Madison Square Garden to go up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Flashback: Indiana and New York's playoff rivalry is a hot one that dates back to the days of Reggie Miller and John Starks.

These two teams have met in the postseason seven times, including six matchups from 1993-2000.

The last time was in 2013 when the Pacers sent the Knicks home from the second round in six games.

What's next: The Pacers have to play one more game in New York before the series comes home.