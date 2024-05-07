Pacers lose Game 1
The Pacers started the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs by falling to a familiar postseason foe in a nail-biter.
What's happening: The Knicks beat the Pacers 121-117 last night in Madison Square Garden to go up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.
Flashback: Indiana and New York's playoff rivalry is a hot one that dates back to the days of Reggie Miller and John Starks.
- These two teams have met in the postseason seven times, including six matchups from 1993-2000.
- The last time was in 2013 when the Pacers sent the Knicks home from the second round in six games.
What's next: The Pacers have to play one more game in New York before the series comes home.
- Game 2 is tomorrow at 8pm on TNT.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more