7 hours ago - Sports

Pacers lose Game 1

headshot
Pacers and the Knicks playoffs

The Pacers and Knicks reheat their playoff beef. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Pacers started the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs by falling to a familiar postseason foe in a nail-biter.

What's happening: The Knicks beat the Pacers 121-117 last night in Madison Square Garden to go up 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Flashback: Indiana and New York's playoff rivalry is a hot one that dates back to the days of Reggie Miller and John Starks.

  • These two teams have met in the postseason seven times, including six matchups from 1993-2000.
  • The last time was in 2013 when the Pacers sent the Knicks home from the second round in six games.

What's next: The Pacers have to play one more game in New York before the series comes home.

  • Game 2 is tomorrow at 8pm on TNT.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more