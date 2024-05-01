16 mins ago - News

Pacers and Bucks go to Game 6

Pacers vs Bucks

We're not done yet. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Pacers now have the chance to win their first playoff series in a decade on their home court.

What's happening: The Bucks beat the Pacers 115-92 last night, forcing a Game 6 and bringing the best-of-seven series back to Indianapolis.

  • Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in points but was held to 16.
  • The entire team shot just 44.4% from the field.

What's next: Game 6 tomorrow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on TNT.

  • Tipoff is at 6:30pm.
  • Tickets start at $36.
