Pacers and Bucks go to Game 6

The Pacers now have the chance to win their first playoff series in a decade on their home court.

What's happening: The Bucks beat the Pacers 115-92 last night, forcing a Game 6 and bringing the best-of-seven series back to Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in points but was held to 16.

The entire team shot just 44.4% from the field.

What's next: Game 6 tomorrow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on TNT.