Pacers and Bucks go to Game 6
The Pacers now have the chance to win their first playoff series in a decade on their home court.
What's happening: The Bucks beat the Pacers 115-92 last night, forcing a Game 6 and bringing the best-of-seven series back to Indianapolis.
- Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in points but was held to 16.
- The entire team shot just 44.4% from the field.
What's next: Game 6 tomorrow at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on TNT.
- Tipoff is at 6:30pm.
- Tickets start at $36.
