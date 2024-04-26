Apr 26, 2024 - Sports

🏀 Pacers bring the NBA playoffs home

headshot
Pacers vs Bucks

The Pacers bring their playoff battle with the Bucks to Indy. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After bouncing back from a Game 1 blowout and making their first postseason victory in six years a commanding one, the Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend for two big games.

What's happening: The No. 6 seed Pacers host the No. 3 seed Bucks tonight and Sunday as the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs rolls on.

  • The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.
  • It's the first playoff meeting between the two teams in 24 years.
  • If the Pacers win the series, it'll be the first time in a decade the team moves past the first round.

Zoom in: Midseason acquisition Pascal Siakam was the difference-maker in Game 2, leading the Pacers with 37 points and 11 rebounds.

How to watch: Game 3 starts at 5:30pm tonight and Game 4 at 7pm Sunday, both on TNT and streamable via Sling TV.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more