🏀 Pacers bring the NBA playoffs home

After bouncing back from a Game 1 blowout and making their first postseason victory in six years a commanding one, the Pacers return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend for two big games.

What's happening: The No. 6 seed Pacers host the No. 3 seed Bucks tonight and Sunday as the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs rolls on.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

It's the first playoff meeting between the two teams in 24 years.

If the Pacers win the series, it'll be the first time in a decade the team moves past the first round.

Zoom in: Midseason acquisition Pascal Siakam was the difference-maker in Game 2, leading the Pacers with 37 points and 11 rebounds.

How to watch: Game 3 starts at 5:30pm tonight and Game 4 at 7pm Sunday, both on TNT and streamable via Sling TV.