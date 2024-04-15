Apr 15, 2024 - News

Pit stop: "Golden Bachelor" is back on the market

💔 Love is dead. "Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced, three months after their TV wedding. (IndyStar)

⚖️ Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen allegedly confessed to killing 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German to other inmates and guards. His lawyers are trying to have the statements suppressed. (FOX59)

🎻 Songs from Taylor Swift, Queen, Led Zeppelin and Tina Turner are some highlights in this year's Symphony on the Prairie schedule. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's annual performances at Conner Prairie start June 28. (Conner Prairie)

