The Carmel Marathon is back for its 14th year. Why it matters: The popular race, a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon, is known for a fast, flat course.

Yes, and: It offers events for all fitness levels.

In addition to the full marathon, there's a 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon relay.

If you go: Registration prices vary by event, from $45 for the 5k to $120 for the marathon and $240 for the four-person relay.

Runners start lining up at 7:30am.

The 5k and 10k start at 8am.

The half, full and marathon relay start at 8:10am.

Plus: Saturday's forecast — sunny with a high in the mid-60s — is looking nice and dry, if a bit warm for the runners.

If you don't go: The races start and end at City Center.

Check the course maps for road closures.

Here are the rest of our weekend picks:

🤝 Get to know your neighbors at Noblesville Fun Fest, 6-8pm Friday night at the Noblesville Community Center.

🎤 Hear one of the world's most celebrated voices Saturday night when Andrea Bocelli sings with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, 8pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets start at $80.

🍻 Celebrate the arrival of spring beer at one of the city's longest-running German heritage events. St. Benno Fest will feature live music, a billy goat mascot and, of course, beer — 7pm Saturday at the Athenaeum's auditorium.

Tickets are $20.

🥬 Peruse local produce at the Winter Farmers Market, 9am to noon at The AMP.

🔍 Solve a crime, drink beer, watch hockey — in that order. The IndyFuel is hosting a murder mystery event before Saturday's final regular season home game against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Tickets for the murder mystery event are $38, and include a beer and admission to the game afterward.

The event starts at 4:30pm, followed by the game at 7pm.

Game-only tickets start at $20.

🏀 Cheer on the Pacers in their final regular season home game against the Atlanta Hawks, 1pm Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.