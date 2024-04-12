Indianapolis weekend events: Carmel Marathon, Winter Farmers Market and more
The Carmel Marathon is back for its 14th year.
Why it matters: The popular race, a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon, is known for a fast, flat course.
Yes, and: It offers events for all fitness levels.
- In addition to the full marathon, there's a 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon relay.
If you go: Registration prices vary by event, from $45 for the 5k to $120 for the marathon and $240 for the four-person relay.
- Runners start lining up at 7:30am.
- The 5k and 10k start at 8am.
- The half, full and marathon relay start at 8:10am.
Plus: Saturday's forecast — sunny with a high in the mid-60s — is looking nice and dry, if a bit warm for the runners.
If you don't go: The races start and end at City Center.
- Check the course maps for road closures.
Here are the rest of our weekend picks:
🤝 Get to know your neighbors at Noblesville Fun Fest, 6-8pm Friday night at the Noblesville Community Center.
🎤 Hear one of the world's most celebrated voices Saturday night when Andrea Bocelli sings with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, 8pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- Tickets start at $80.
🍻 Celebrate the arrival of spring beer at one of the city's longest-running German heritage events. St. Benno Fest will feature live music, a billy goat mascot and, of course, beer — 7pm Saturday at the Athenaeum's auditorium.
- Tickets are $20.
🥬 Peruse local produce at the Winter Farmers Market, 9am to noon at The AMP.
🔍 Solve a crime, drink beer, watch hockey — in that order. The IndyFuel is hosting a murder mystery event before Saturday's final regular season home game against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
- Tickets for the murder mystery event are $38, and include a beer and admission to the game afterward.
- The event starts at 4:30pm, followed by the game at 7pm.
- Game-only tickets start at $20.
🏀 Cheer on the Pacers in their final regular season home game against the Atlanta Hawks, 1pm Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
- Tickets start at $17.
