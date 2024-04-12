Pit stop: Rain, rain, go away

🌧️ Multiple areas of Indianapolis were flooded yesterday. (FOX59)

First responders rescued five people and two chickens from an encampment underwater on the southwest side yesterday. ( WTHR

Plus: View a photo gallery of the flooding. ( WISH-TV

💊 Dear Mom, a retail shop in the St. Clair Place neighborhood, has a vending machine that offers free emergency contraceptives, condoms and pregnancy tests. (Mirror Indy)

🏘️ Noblesville is considering approval of four new development projects that would add more than 900 housing units. (IBJ)