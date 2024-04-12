21 mins ago - News
Pit stop: Rain, rain, go away
🌧️ Multiple areas of Indianapolis were flooded yesterday. (FOX59)
- First responders rescued five people and two chickens from an encampment underwater on the southwest side yesterday. (WTHR)
- Plus: View a photo gallery of the flooding. (WISH-TV)
💊 Dear Mom, a retail shop in the St. Clair Place neighborhood, has a vending machine that offers free emergency contraceptives, condoms and pregnancy tests. (Mirror Indy)
🏘️ Noblesville is considering approval of four new development projects that would add more than 900 housing units. (IBJ)
