21 mins ago - News

Pit stop: Rain, rain, go away

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a pattern of umbrellas.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🌧️ Multiple areas of Indianapolis were flooded yesterday. (FOX59)

  • First responders rescued five people and two chickens from an encampment underwater on the southwest side yesterday. (WTHR)
  • Plus: View a photo gallery of the flooding. (WISH-TV)

💊 Dear Mom, a retail shop in the St. Clair Place neighborhood, has a vending machine that offers free emergency contraceptives, condoms and pregnancy tests. (Mirror Indy)

🏘️ Noblesville is considering approval of four new development projects that would add more than 900 housing units. (IBJ)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more