1 chart to go: Weekend starts now

Data: ActivTrak; Chart: Axios Visuals

Logging off early today? You're not alone. U.S. workers are unplugging earlier and earlier on Fridays.

The big picture: Many companies have experimented with different approaches to Fridays in recent years, including banning meetings, implementing half days or allowing hybrid work where Fridays are typically the quietest office days, writes Axios' Erica Pandey.

Driving the news: Quitting time has been shifting earlier throughout the week, and it's especially early on Friday, according to an analysis of signoff times from 75,000 workers at 816 companies by workplace analytics firm ActivTrak.

Friday signoff times have moved up from around 5pm at the start of 2021 to around 4pm now.

The bottom line: COVID's disruptions to the way we work — like lighter Fridays when working remotely — have staying power.