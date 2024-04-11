Pit stop: GOAT? More like E-D-E-Y

🏆 Purdue's Zach Edey is the winner of the John R. Wooden Award and the consensus player of the year after sweeping all six major awards for the second straight year. (Bleacher Report)

🏚️ The city of Indianapolis reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to jointly take over the troubled Indianapolis Housing Authority. Years of mismanagement at the agency serving 20,000 low-income residents led to poor living conditions for many residents. (IndyStar)

🎵 The owner of Black Circle Brewing Co., a bar and music venue, is expanding with a new venue and recording studio on the near east side. Black Circle Audio will open on 10th Street later this year. (IBJ)

🎓 Earlham College named its next president: Paul Sniegowski, a biologist and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. Sniegowski, a native Hoosier, will start Aug. 1, succeeding Anne Houtman, who helmed the Richmond campus for five years. (Indiana Public Radio)

✈️ Gov. Eric Holcomb will leave tomorrow for Mexico and Brazil on an economic development trip focused on "agbioscience" and the agricultural economy. (Indiana Capital Chronicle)