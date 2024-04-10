Pit stop: Where news is never a coincidence

👀 A deal between state lawmakers and city officials to "reevaluate" no-turn-on-red signs at several downtown intersections, rather than force the city to remove the nearly 100 new signs put in place last year, led to their removal at just three spots — all adjacent to parking lots that serve the Statehouse. (IBJ)

📜 Several neo-Nazis virtually joined a Bloomington city council meeting last week as the body considered a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, spewing hate speech over Zoom during the public comment portion.

The resolution passed after lengthy discussion. (FOX59)

😎 Don't trash your eclipse glasses. Donate or recycle them. (IndyStar)

🦏 The Indianapolis Zoo announced the name of its white rhino calf: Xola. The 2-month-old currently weighs 350 pounds and is still spending time behind the scenes with her mom, Zenzele.