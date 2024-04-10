Apr 10, 2024 - News
🐶 Creature feature: Meet Apollo!
🐾 Apollo here!
Looking for an outta-this-world companion? Houston, you've found him.
De-tails: I'm 2 years old and weigh around 56 pounds.
- I'm a happy, wiggly boy who loves to meet new people and play with toys.
- I know "sit" and take treats nicely.
What they're barking: The folks at Indianapolis Animal Care Services say I'm a social butterfly, who will love you with my whole heart.
- They would know — I've been with them for more than six months.
Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free and come with 30 days of support.
Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Apollo and see other adoptable pets online.
