🐶 Creature feature: Meet Apollo!

headshot
Two photos of a great and white dog

I know looks don't matter, but did they mention how handsome I am? Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Apollo here!

Looking for an outta-this-world companion? Houston, you've found him.

De-tails: I'm 2 years old and weigh around 56 pounds.

  • I'm a happy, wiggly boy who loves to meet new people and play with toys.
  • I know "sit" and take treats nicely.

What they're barking: The folks at Indianapolis Animal Care Services say I'm a social butterfly, who will love you with my whole heart.

  • They would know — I've been with them for more than six months.

Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free and come with 30 days of support.

Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Apollo and see other adoptable pets online.

