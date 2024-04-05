Apr 5, 2024 - News

Pit stop: Abortion ban challenged

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a racetrack in the shape of the Axios logo, with a car driving around the track.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🧑‍⚖️ The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld an injunction against the state's near-total abortion ban, siding with plaintiffs arguing that it violates our religious freedom law.

  • The court also affirmed that the case will move forward as a class action suit, applying to anyone with religious beliefs that allow abortion. (WTHR)

📈 Duke Energy filed a rate raise request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission yesterday, looking to raise electricity rates by 16% over the next two years. (FOX59)

🛍️ Saks Fifth Avenue at Keystone Fashion Mall is closing its doors as Simon Property Group makes plans to redevelop the area. The project slated to begin later this year will impact the southeastern section of the mall. (IndyStar)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Indianapolis in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more