Pit stop: Abortion ban challenged

🧑‍⚖️ The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld an injunction against the state's near-total abortion ban, siding with plaintiffs arguing that it violates our religious freedom law.

The court also affirmed that the case will move forward as a class action suit, applying to anyone with religious beliefs that allow abortion. ( WTHR

📈 Duke Energy filed a rate raise request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission yesterday, looking to raise electricity rates by 16% over the next two years. (FOX59)

🛍️ Saks Fifth Avenue at Keystone Fashion Mall is closing its doors as Simon Property Group makes plans to redevelop the area. The project slated to begin later this year will impact the southeastern section of the mall. (IndyStar)