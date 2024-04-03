Pit stop: Cookies influenced by hip-hop

🍪 Cookie Plug, a California-based sweet shop influenced by hip-hop music and street art, plans to open its first Indiana location on Mass Ave this spring. (IBJ)

🪑 A final liquidation sale at six Indianapolis locations of the furniture chain RoomPlace starts tomorrow. (WTHR)

🏀 Indiana Pacers two-way rookie center Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the NBA G-League Rookie of the Year. The undrafted center played for both the Pacers and the Indiana Mad Ants.