Apr 3, 2024 - News
Pit stop: Cookies influenced by hip-hop
🍪 Cookie Plug, a California-based sweet shop influenced by hip-hop music and street art, plans to open its first Indiana location on Mass Ave this spring. (IBJ)
🪑 A final liquidation sale at six Indianapolis locations of the furniture chain RoomPlace starts tomorrow. (WTHR)
🏀 Indiana Pacers two-way rookie center Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the NBA G-League Rookie of the Year. The undrafted center played for both the Pacers and the Indiana Mad Ants.
- Earlier this year, Tshiebwe was selected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend. (FOX59)
