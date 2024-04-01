Pit stop: Another mass shooting

🕯️ A mass shooting injured seven children between the ages of 12 and 17 and caused chaos downtown over the weekend. Police are still investigating the shooting at the corner of Illinois and Maryland streets. (Fox59)

🚨 A man was shot and killed last night by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers after exchanging gunfire with them, according to the department. The latest officer-involved shooting came after police responded to a call of shots fired and the suspect led them on a brief chase.

IMPD said officers negotiated with the man for roughly an hour before he eventually fired at them. (WTHR)

🚘 A recent analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found a trend of increasing road rage in Indiana. (Indianapolis Recorder)

⛪ The Archdiocese of Indianapolis' plans to demolish Holy Cross Church are on hold after the city's Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission should be added to the city's preservation plan. It goes before the Metropolitan Development Commission next. (IndyStar)

⛲ Construction starts today on the 96th Street and Allisonville Road roundabout. It's expected to be finished by the end of the year. (WRTV)