Despite gap, Indianapolis relatively affordable for single homeowners
It takes single people in Indianapolis more than twice as long to save for a starter home than couples, per a recent Point2 study.
Why it matters: While being single can make home ownership feel out of reach, Indianapolis is still one of the nation's more affordable metro areas.
The big picture: It takes single people four times longer than couples to save for a starter home in the U.S., per Point2. In some cases, like in California, saving for a house would take people an entire lifetime.
Zoom in: Indy has the 12th smallest difference in years needed to save up for a home for singles compared to couples among the 100 cities analyzed by Point2.
- Topping that list are Toledo, Detroit, St. Louis, and Cleveland.
By the numbers: The median income for Indy singles is $37,657, taking them an average of 3.5 years to save for a down payment, compared to $80,265 and 1.6 years for couples, per Point2 data.
- The study assumes people save 20% of their income for a down payment.
- A starter home is defined as the median price of the cheaper third of listings in the region.
Between the lines: The timeline for comfortably buying a house largely depends on where you live.
- On the West Coast, the study finds that average-income singles need decades longer to save for a starter home.
- In the Midwest, being partnered doesn't give you a huge leg up.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.