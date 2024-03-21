Data: Point2; Note: Down payment calculated as the minimum amount needed to have an affordable mortgage (<30% of monthly income) for the median-priced starter home in each market, or at least 20% down; Chart: Axios Visuals It takes single people in Indianapolis more than twice as long to save for a starter home than couples, per a recent Point2 study. Why it matters: While being single can make home ownership feel out of reach, Indianapolis is still one of the nation's more affordable metro areas.

The big picture: It takes single people four times longer than couples to save for a starter home in the U.S., per Point2. In some cases, like in California, saving for a house would take people an entire lifetime.

Zoom in: Indy has the 12th smallest difference in years needed to save up for a home for singles compared to couples among the 100 cities analyzed by Point2.

Topping that list are Toledo, Detroit, St. Louis, and Cleveland.

By the numbers: The median income for Indy singles is $37,657, taking them an average of 3.5 years to save for a down payment, compared to $80,265 and 1.6 years for couples, per Point2 data.

The study assumes people save 20% of their income for a down payment.

A starter home is defined as the median price of the cheaper third of listings in the region.

Between the lines: The timeline for comfortably buying a house largely depends on where you live.