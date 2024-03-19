Brad Chambers announced his economic development plan at the Indiana IoT Lab in Fishers. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Gubernatorial candidate Brad Chambers seeks to set himself apart from a crowded field of GOP hopefuls with policy positions that include doubling down on his defense of the controversial LEAP District. Why it matters: Chambers is one of six Republicans on the May primary ballot hoping to succeed Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited. Whoever wins the GOP nomination will likely be the favorite in the general election against Democratic and Libertarian challengers.

The big picture: Chambers is competing against U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

He's one of two former chairs of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., one of two Holcomb-appointed Cabinet members and one of three wealthy businessmen able to fund his own campaign in the field.

Driving the news: Chambers released a 10-point economic policy plan yesterday, attempting to shift the narrative in a Republican race that's recently seen candidates leaning in on attack lines over substantive policy debate.

His competitors have used concern over the LEAP District and the plan to pipe millions of gallons of water to the site to ding Chambers and the "top-down" approach of the IEDC that rankled local leaders.

The enormous economic development project in Boone County is Chambers' legacy from his two years leading the state's economic development efforts.

Yesterday, Chambers said he'd push to complete the LEAP District as governor and develop other sites like it.

What he's saying: "I put us in a position to be ready, with the LEAP Innovation District," Chambers said. "We're either going to focus on high-wage careers, growing our economy, keeping our kids and our grandkids in Indiana, or we're not. It's that simple."

In addition to creating more "development-ready" sites around the state, Chambers' plan calls for an unnamed Cabinet-level position that "manages, optimizes and protects" the state's water resources, and the creation of a plan "that will allow Indiana to strategically use its abundant water supply to grow our economy while ensuring a stable supply for local communities."

Yes, but: Chambers may have a hard time winning trust here.

It was under his tenure that the IEDC started a water feasibility study that has since been moved to the Indiana Finance Authority over concerns about transparency and the IEDC funding a study to support its own project.

That distrust could linger if Chambers is elected and is seen as using the governor's office to complete a controversial project he spearheaded.

What's next: In-person early voting starts April 9.