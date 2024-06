Share on email (opens in new window)

Feb 28, 2024 - Things to Do

I'm the real life dog emoji! 🐶 See the resemblance? Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Beau here! My name is French for handsome … pretty fitting, right?

The big pawcture: I'm around 8 years old and weigh 66 pounds.

I still like to play and go for walks!

I'd also be happy lounging next to you.

What they're barking: Folks at Indianapolis Animal Care Services say, in addition to being so handsome, I'm a very well-mannered boy.

The fine print: All adoptions at IACS are free. Kennel walkthroughs happen daily from noon to 5pm.

Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Beau and other pets available online.