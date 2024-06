Nearly four years after IMPD officer Breann Leath was fatally shot, the man who pulled the trigger has been convicted but faces a sentencing that will take his mental state into consideration. Catch up quick: According to court documents, Leath was shot through the door of Elliahs Dorsey's apartment on April 9, 2020, when Dorsey opened fire as Leath and other officers responded to a domestic violence call at the residence.

Following a two-week jury trial and more than 15 hours of deliberation, a jury on Friday found Dorsey, 31, "guilty but mentally ill" on one count of reckless homicide, three counts of criminal recklessness, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal confinement — lesser charges than what were initially sought by prosecutors.

Why it matters: The "guilty but mentally ill" verdict means that Marion County Judge Mark Stoner will have treatment options to consider when the case comes to him for sentencing.

Under Indiana law, any defendant found guilty but mentally ill is committed to the Department of Correction for further evaluation and treated in "such a manner as is psychiatrically indicated for the defendant's mental illness."

Between the lines: Michael Leffler, spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, told Axios that being found guilty but mentally ill is essentially the same as being found guilty in terms of potential length of sentence.

However, the distinction allows the defendant to have access to treatment and services while in state custody.

What they're saying: "This verdict doesn't diminish the pain and sorrow we all feel since Breann was taken from us," IMPD Chief Chirs Bailey said.