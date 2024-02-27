What a federal government shutdown means for Indiana

For the fourth time since September, Hoosiers are bracing for a potential government shutdown as federal lawmakers run up against the funding deadline. Why it matters: If a government shutdown happens, federal functions deemed nonessential could be suspended, affecting health programs, government assistance, Food and Drug Administration inspections, and small business loans, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Paychecks will be paused for all federal employees, whether they're deemed essential or not.

Driving the news: Multiple federal agencies are set to shut down on Friday unless Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) reach a deal this week to keep them funded.

In a "dear colleague" letter on Sunday evening, Schumer said "intense discussions" with Johnson's team on spending are ongoing.

Zoom in: More than 23,000 Hoosiers are employed by the federal government, per the Congressional Research Service.

Hundreds of thousands more rely on federal aid programs — including nearly 150,000 women, children and infants at risk of losing WIC benefits during a shutdown, according to the White House.

Zoom out: Mail delivery, Social Security payments, and health care for veterans and Medicare and Medicaid recipients will continue across the nation.

Commercial air travel will also continue, though TSA and air traffic controllers will be working without pay, which could lead to staffing issues if people decide not to show up for work like many TSA employees did during the last shutdown in 2018-2019.

What they're saying: Paul Helmke, professor of practice at the IU O'Neill School, told Axios that while most people probably won't feel the effects of a brief shutdown, it could impact the economy significantly if it goes more than a few days.

"It could affect the nation's credit rating. It means there's going to be lost productivity, lost buying power and that could end up impacting all of us."

What we're hearing: House Republicans were told on a Friday call that they may need to pass a stopgap measure to keep the agencies funded temporarily, according to a lawmaker on the call.

What's next: President Biden is summoning Schumer, Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to the White House on Tuesday.