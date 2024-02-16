34 mins ago - Things to Do

Eight non-basketball things to do in Indy this weekend

If you're not into hoops or large crowds, there are still plenty of things to do that have nothing to do with NBA All-Star Weekend.

Here are our non-basketball picks for this weekend:

📚 Find a good read at the Indy Library Store Book Sale at the Library Services Center, 2450 N. Meridian St., from Friday through Tuesday.

  • The free event allows visitors to buy used and like-new books at discount prices with proceeds supporting library programs.
  • DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, audiobooks, vinyl LPs and magazines will also be on sale.

🌹 Keep the Valentine's Day celebration going when Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata sings romance classics Friday and Saturday night at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

🩰 Enjoy a night of dance as the Butler Ballet presents its Midwinter Dances program Friday through Sunday.

🎭 See a 90-minute version of a Shakespearean classic as Romeo & Juliet is performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Civic Theatre in Carmel.

🛥️ Embrace the outdoor lifestyle when the Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday.

  • Tickets are $14 in advance, $15 on the day of, and $26 for a two-day pass.
  • Onsite tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for kids between the ages of 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under.

🫶 Feel the self-love at the Love Thyself Youth Summit, a Saturday event for girls between the ages of 8-21 at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, 705 N. Illinois St.

🎸 Tap your foot to some folk music Saturday night as Bloomington-based artist Jason Wilber plays at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Indianapolis, 615 W. 43rd. St. as part of the Indy Folk Series.

  • Tickets are $20 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under.

🎵 Keep R&B music alive Sunday afternoon as Tank hosts the R&B Ain't Dead Day Party at The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave.

