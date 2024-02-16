A decade after her father's death at the hands of the NYPD, Emerald Snipes-Garner is finding her voice. Driving the news: The founder of We Can't Breathe Inc., joined a panel of community members and teens at Martin University last night in partnership with local youth-focused nonprofits New B.O.Y. and Inner Beauty.

"I had to believe that I was somebody," Snipes-Garner said. "I had to believe that my voice matters. I'm finding my lane in this movement … and my purpose is to be here with y'all."

Context: Last year was the deadliest on record for young people in Indianapolis.

Details: Snipes-Garner started We Can't Breathe in 2018, following the 2014 death of her father, Eric Garner, and 2017 death of her older sister, Erica — also a social justice activist who died of a heart attack.

The nonprofit's mission is to eliminate all forms of violence and advance health equity.

Flashback: Eric Garner was killed by New York City police in 2014 after an officer put him in a chokehold while he was being arrested.

Video footage of the incident captured the unarmed Garner saying "I can't breathe" 11 times while lying face down on the sidewalk.

No one was charged in his death.

What they're saying: Kareem Hines, founder of youth mentoring program New B.O.Y., brought Snipes-Garner in to host a community conversation about issues impacting the city's young people.