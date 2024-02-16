Anti-violence activist Garner speaks to Indy youth
A decade after her father's death at the hands of the NYPD, Emerald Snipes-Garner is finding her voice.
Driving the news: The founder of We Can't Breathe Inc., joined a panel of community members and teens at Martin University last night in partnership with local youth-focused nonprofits New B.O.Y. and Inner Beauty.
- "I had to believe that I was somebody," Snipes-Garner said. "I had to believe that my voice matters. I'm finding my lane in this movement … and my purpose is to be here with y'all."
Context: Last year was the deadliest on record for young people in Indianapolis.
Details: Snipes-Garner started We Can't Breathe in 2018, following the 2014 death of her father, Eric Garner, and 2017 death of her older sister, Erica — also a social justice activist who died of a heart attack.
- The nonprofit's mission is to eliminate all forms of violence and advance health equity.
Flashback: Eric Garner was killed by New York City police in 2014 after an officer put him in a chokehold while he was being arrested.
- Video footage of the incident captured the unarmed Garner saying "I can't breathe" 11 times while lying face down on the sidewalk.
- No one was charged in his death.
What they're saying: Kareem Hines, founder of youth mentoring program New B.O.Y., brought Snipes-Garner in to host a community conversation about issues impacting the city's young people.
- "We wanted to shine a light on the youth," he said. "There's a lot of good things going on in this city with our youth. "
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.