33 mins ago - News

Anti-violence activist Garner speaks to Indy youth

headshot
A woman in a gold top speaking in front of a group of people on a stage.

Emerald Snipes-Garner (front) at Martin University. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

A decade after her father's death at the hands of the NYPD, Emerald Snipes-Garner is finding her voice.

Driving the news: The founder of We Can't Breathe Inc., joined a panel of community members and teens at Martin University last night in partnership with local youth-focused nonprofits New B.O.Y. and Inner Beauty.

  • "I had to believe that I was somebody," Snipes-Garner said. "I had to believe that my voice matters. I'm finding my lane in this movement … and my purpose is to be here with y'all."

Context: Last year was the deadliest on record for young people in Indianapolis.

Details: Snipes-Garner started We Can't Breathe in 2018, following the 2014 death of her father, Eric Garner, and 2017 death of her older sister, Erica — also a social justice activist who died of a heart attack.

  • The nonprofit's mission is to eliminate all forms of violence and advance health equity.

Flashback: Eric Garner was killed by New York City police in 2014 after an officer put him in a chokehold while he was being arrested.

  • Video footage of the incident captured the unarmed Garner saying "I can't breathe" 11 times while lying face down on the sidewalk.
  • No one was charged in his death.

What they're saying: Kareem Hines, founder of youth mentoring program New B.O.Y., brought Snipes-Garner in to host a community conversation about issues impacting the city's young people.

  • "We wanted to shine a light on the youth," he said. "There's a lot of good things going on in this city with our youth. "
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more