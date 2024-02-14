Share on email (opens in new window)

This smile is sure to squash any bad days! Photos: Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services

🐾 Squash here! I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services about five months ago.

De-tails: I'm 4 years old and weigh around 71 pounds.

I know how to sit and I'm working on lying down.

I think squirrels are fun to chase, so my best forever home is one with a fenced-in backyard and no cats/small dogs.

What they're barking: IACS says I'm a very friendly gal who prefers quiet walks in the park because loud city noises make me nervous.

Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free.

Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Squash and other pets available online.