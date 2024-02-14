Feb 14, 2024 - Things to Do
Meet Squash, an Indianapolis dog looking for adoption
🐾 Squash here!
I arrived at Indianapolis Animal Care Services about five months ago.
De-tails: I'm 4 years old and weigh around 71 pounds.
- I know how to sit and I'm working on lying down.
- I think squirrels are fun to chase, so my best forever home is one with a fenced-in backyard and no cats/small dogs.
What they're barking: IACS says I'm a very friendly gal who prefers quiet walks in the park because loud city noises make me nervous.
Of note: All adoptions at IACS are free.
Dig deeper: Fill out an application for Squash and other pets available online.
