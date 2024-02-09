Savory drinks shake up Indy cocktail scene

The Tokyo Godfathers at Kan-Kan Brasserie is served hot, made with sesame oil-washed rum, amaretto, white miso, butter and brown sugar. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

It's getting easier to drink your dinner.

What's shaken (or stirred): Savory cocktails featuring ingredients more frequently seen on the food side of the menu — think dill, roasted vegetables, and pepper — are popping up on menus across Indy.

State of play: "Meal-flavored" drinks are having a moment. The New York Times and Time magazine named them a top food trend to watch in 2024.

What to expect: Umami-forward drinks featuring lots of herbs and vegetal notes, plus twists on more traditional food flavors.

Ball and Biscuit has a butternut squash shrub in one of its seasonal cocktails, while Nowhere Special's current cocktail menu incorporates celery, pickles, chiles and Flaming Hot Cheetos-infused vodka. At Bodhi, caramelized red onion-infused gin is paired with pear and olive oil.

Between the lines: The concept of a savory cocktail isn't new — martinis and Bloody Marys have been around for ages.

Yes, but: They're having a moment — fueled by cocktail lovers who are getting more adventurous and bartenders pushed to get more creative, said Kayleigh Rayburn, bar manager at 8th Day Distillery, where the seasonal menu has a drink made with nori-infused gin.

What they're saying: "What I'm seeing is people are just getting really inventive with flavors and people who are going out to bars are challenging their palates a little bit more," Rayburn said.

"Places are moving toward craft cocktails that use in-season and fresh ingredients," she said. "In summers you'll see a lot more fruit-forward or basil-based cocktails and in the fall and winter, you'll see a lot more savoriness coming out."

Zoom in: Local juggernaut Cunningham Restaurant Group opened its newest restaurant, Commission Row, with a whiskey drink featuring duck fat on its speakeasy menu.

Modita, the group's fusion spot at Bottleworks, serves cocktails with flavors of Thai chili and white pepper, while their northside stalwart Provision serves a tequila drink made with curry and carrot.

Plus: Fine dining spot Vida's drink menu has chiles, dill, peppercorn, mustard seed and mushrooms.

Meanwhile, Kan-Kan Brasserie's cocktail menu includes plum salt, umami bitters, brown butter and a hot toddy made with sesame oil-washed rum, amaretto, white miso, butter and brown sugar.