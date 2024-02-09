Savory drinks shake up Indy cocktail scene
It's getting easier to drink your dinner.
What's shaken (or stirred): Savory cocktails featuring ingredients more frequently seen on the food side of the menu — think dill, roasted vegetables, and pepper — are popping up on menus across Indy.
State of play: "Meal-flavored" drinks are having a moment. The New York Times and Time magazine named them a top food trend to watch in 2024.
What to expect: Umami-forward drinks featuring lots of herbs and vegetal notes, plus twists on more traditional food flavors.
- Ball and Biscuit has a butternut squash shrub in one of its seasonal cocktails, while Nowhere Special's current cocktail menu incorporates celery, pickles, chiles and Flaming Hot Cheetos-infused vodka. At Bodhi, caramelized red onion-infused gin is paired with pear and olive oil.
Between the lines: The concept of a savory cocktail isn't new — martinis and Bloody Marys have been around for ages.
Yes, but: They're having a moment — fueled by cocktail lovers who are getting more adventurous and bartenders pushed to get more creative, said Kayleigh Rayburn, bar manager at 8th Day Distillery, where the seasonal menu has a drink made with nori-infused gin.
What they're saying: "What I'm seeing is people are just getting really inventive with flavors and people who are going out to bars are challenging their palates a little bit more," Rayburn said.
- "Places are moving toward craft cocktails that use in-season and fresh ingredients," she said. "In summers you'll see a lot more fruit-forward or basil-based cocktails and in the fall and winter, you'll see a lot more savoriness coming out."
Zoom in: Local juggernaut Cunningham Restaurant Group opened its newest restaurant, Commission Row, with a whiskey drink featuring duck fat on its speakeasy menu.
- Modita, the group's fusion spot at Bottleworks, serves cocktails with flavors of Thai chili and white pepper, while their northside stalwart Provision serves a tequila drink made with curry and carrot.
- Plus: Fine dining spot Vida's drink menu has chiles, dill, peppercorn, mustard seed and mushrooms.
Meanwhile, Kan-Kan Brasserie's cocktail menu includes plum salt, umami bitters, brown butter and a hot toddy made with sesame oil-washed rum, amaretto, white miso, butter and brown sugar.
- 💭 Arika's thought bubble: It smells of amaretto and still has a sweet note from the sugar, so it's a good first foray into savory drinks.
- It's delicious and smooth with enough umami to taste totally original.
