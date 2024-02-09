One of college basketball's favorite rivalries will reignite this weekend when the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers go head-to-head on consecutive days.

Why it matters: Beyond bragging rights, Purdue's men's team cannot afford an embarrassing loss. And, really, neither can the IU women's team.

State of play: Purdue men's basketball is ranked No. 2 in the country, with only two losses on the season so far. IU men's basketball is struggling, almost certainly not going to the NCAA Tournament, with a 14-9 record.

IU women's basketball, however, is having another great year. Ranked No. 14 in the country, with only three losses on the books, these Hoosiers are hoping to go far in March.

Purdue's women's team can sympathize with the IU men, with a 10-12 record.

Flashback: The Purdue men have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games against IU, including a win during their last game on Jan. 16.

The IU women have won their last 10 games against Purdue, including a 6-point victory on Jan. 21.

With all this in mind, Axios Indianapolis' resident Purdue and IU alums share their thoughts on the big games as the march to March rolls on.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I think the Purdue men's team is the best team in the nation. And I swear that isn't my Boiler bias talking. But this time of year — and games like this — always make me nervous. Records be damned, IU should never be written off as an easy out.

I keep that same energy for the women's game. Sure, on paper it looks like a wash. But it would be awesome to see Abbey Ellis get the 11 points she needs to reach the 1,000-point club with a W in Bloomington.

💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: The IU men's team is doing what they always do — just when you think they're terrible and not worth watching, they somehow pull off a big win and make you question your negativity. But as Taylor Swift says: "I think I've seen this film before, and I didn't like the ending."

The women's team has my attention though. They will easily beat Purdue. I'm not going to be nervous until the rematch with Iowa on Feb. 22.

How to watch: The men's teams play at 8pm tomorrow on Fox.

The women's teams play at 2pm Sunday on Big Ten Plus.

If you go: The men's game at Mackey Arena is sold out. Resale tickets are $248+. 😬

Meanwhile, general admission tickets to the women's game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall are $12 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and younger.

The bottom line: Go Hoosiers!/Boiler up!