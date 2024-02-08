24 mins ago - News
Indianapolis icons added to NBA All-Star lineup
Indy's most iconic R&B hitmaker and its favorite adopted son — Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Peyton Manning — are coming to NBA All-Star Weekend.
What's happening: Babyface will sing the U.S. National Anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.
- Manning will serve as a coach for Shannon Sharpe's team in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game alongside fellow "Team Shannon" coach Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Expect Peyton and 50 to have very different coaching styles.
Zoom in: The opposing team of celebrities will be led by ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith and players include former Pacer Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest.
- Hitting the LED court for Team Shannon will be IndyCar Driver and Noblesville native Conor Daly.
- Colts punter turned podcaster and WWE commentator Pat McAfee will also make a special guest appearance.
