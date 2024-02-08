Indianapolis icons added to NBA All-Star lineup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Peyton Manning are coming to NBA All-Star Weekend. Photos: Stewart Cook/Getty Images and Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indy's most iconic R&B hitmaker and its favorite adopted son — Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Peyton Manning — are coming to NBA All-Star Weekend.

What's happening: Babyface will sing the U.S. National Anthem ahead of the NBA All-Star Game.

Manning will serve as a coach for Shannon Sharpe's team in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game alongside fellow "Team Shannon" coach Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Expect Peyton and 50 to have very different coaching styles.

Zoom in: The opposing team of celebrities will be led by ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith and players include former Pacer Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest.