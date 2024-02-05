Meatless Monday: Beyond cheese pizza at King Dough
I'm back with another of this city's best meatless meals.
- Friends, it's pizza.
Why it matters: It's The Great Equalizer. Everyone loves it.
Between the lines: Cheese pizza is an easy default for vegetarians, but it gets boring.
- Enter: King Dough.
What to order: The Destroyer, which has a base of red sauce, mozzarella, rosemary, basil and garlic topped with goat cheese, Italian sausage, hot honey and Grana Padano (a parm-adjacent cheese).
- If you're weirded out by honey on pizza, I hear you.
- This is like the most subtle drizzle, adding just a tiny touch of sweetness and a little kick without overpowering the rest of the pie.
Yes, but sausage is meat: King Dough has a vegan sausage option! They use plant-based products from Nashville-based The BE-Hive, including the herby, sausage-like seitan crumble I had.
- It's an extra $2.
- Plus: They have a fully vegan pizza, the Hive Mind, with plant-based mozzarella and BE-Hive pepperoni.
Cost: $34 for the 18-inch with vegan sausage.
If you go: 452 North Highland Ave.
- Open 5-9pm Tuesday to Friday, noon to 10pm Saturday and noon to 9pm Sunday.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.