Meatless Monday: Beyond cheese pizza at King Dough

A pizza on a stand

Peep that perfect crust. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

I'm back with another of this city's best meatless meals.

  • Friends, it's pizza.

Why it matters: It's The Great Equalizer. Everyone loves it.

Between the lines: Cheese pizza is an easy default for vegetarians, but it gets boring.

What to order: The Destroyer, which has a base of red sauce, mozzarella, rosemary, basil and garlic topped with goat cheese, Italian sausage, hot honey and Grana Padano (a parm-adjacent cheese).

  • If you're weirded out by honey on pizza, I hear you.
  • This is like the most subtle drizzle, adding just a tiny touch of sweetness and a little kick without overpowering the rest of the pie.

Yes, but sausage is meat: King Dough has a vegan sausage option! They use plant-based products from Nashville-based The BE-Hive, including the herby, sausage-like seitan crumble I had.

  • It's an extra $2.
  • Plus: They have a fully vegan pizza, the Hive Mind, with plant-based mozzarella and BE-Hive pepperoni.

Cost: $34 for the 18-inch with vegan sausage.

If you go: 452 North Highland Ave.

  • Open 5-9pm Tuesday to Friday, noon to 10pm Saturday and noon to 9pm Sunday.
