The Indiana General Assembly hits its halfway point this week.

Why it matters: Bills that passed their originating chamber head to the other side of the Statehouse now, and things tend to get interesting when lawmakers start working with legislation they didn't author.

Here's what survived the first half of the session — and a few things that didn't.

Making progress

🟢 A bill to outlaw "spinning," a problem that's popped up in Indy over the last year, is up against Senate deadlines. It'll survive if it gets through floor amendments Monday and passes a final vote Tuesday.

Moving on

✅ A bill to block the use of dedicated lanes for IndyGo's Blue Line rapid transit project heads to the House, where it has the support of Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers).

IndyGo officials have said the measure, which puts a one-year moratorium on the lanes, would effectively kill the Blue Line.

✅ Lawmakers' attempt to abolish the Indianapolis economic enhancement district and downtown improvement fee heads to the Senate.

✅ The fate of happy hour and carry-out cocktails is in the hands of the Senate.

✅ Republicans' plan to end social promotion of third-grade students who can't read has passed the Senate and is expected to do the same in the House. The supermajority said the issue was a top priority this year.

Stalled

🔴 A proposal to increase penalties for drivers who seriously injure or kill pedestrians, cyclists or other "vulnerable road users" has been pulled from the House calendar ahead of Monday's deadline, spelling trouble for the measure from Rep. Blake Johnson (D-Indianapolis).

Dead

☠️ An attempt to intervene with FSSA's proposed benefit cuts on behalf of concerned parents who have medically complex children won't move.