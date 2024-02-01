Meet Becky Hochhalter, a self-taught muralist from Terre Haute who emphasizes storytelling, community and interactivity in her work.

The inspo: After a long career in computer graphics, Hochhalter went all in on public art to share the stories of the places and people that impacted her life the most. She now has more than 50 public works of art on display in 11 cities, including a pair of pieces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I typically can be found working on the side of a building somewhere in the summer," she said.

What she's making now: Hochhalter is one of the 24 artists participating in Hoosier Historia, a collection of six-foot basketball sculptures that will highlight the most iconic moments in Indiana basketball history during the NBA All-Star celebration.

Her piece is called "The Milan Miracle," depicting the true story that inspired the movie "Hoosiers."

Check her out: On her website, Instagram or Facebook.

Meet the Maker is a series dedicated to shining a spotlight on local creators of all kinds. Do you know a maker we should meet? Tell us about them at [email protected].