Pass or get passed on. That's the mantra at the Indiana Statehouse this week.

Driving the news: It's deadline week, the first hurdle for bills to cross if they want to continue on their way to becoming law.

Here's what we're watching:

First look

☝️ A bill to outlaw "spinning," a problem that's popped up in Indy over the last year, will get a first hearing tomorrow morning.

Making progress

🟢 A bill to block the use of dedicated lanes for IndyGo's Blue Line rapid transit project is expected to get final approval in the Senate this week.

IndyGo officials have said the measure, which puts a one-year moratorium on the lanes, would effectively kill the Blue Line.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he supports the measure and wants to see a "comprehensive discussion" about roads — including the use of dedicated lanes — next year.

🟢 If a bill to void local bans on puppy sales at pet stores passes the House this week, it heads to the Senate where a similar measure passed last year.

The bill sets state regulations for pet stores, dog breeders and animal rescues, and voids all relevant local ordinances, like those passed in Carmel and Indianapolis that prohibit the sale of dogs at retail pet stores.

🟢 Lawmakers' attempt to abolish the Indianapolis economic enhancement district and downtown improvement fee moves to the House floor this week.

Republican leaders last week indicated support for the measure, saying they'd rethought the policy since adding it to the 2023 budget bill but remain "committed" to the city.

In place of the EED, they added to a separate bill the option for the city to raise the local income tax to fund the same services the fee would have supported.

🟢 Happy hour and carry-out cocktails could get sent to the Senate as early as today. The bill is on the House's calendar for a final vote this afternoon.

Stalled

🔴 The effort to repeal Indy's no turn on red ordinance isn't quite dead, but it is on life support.

Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) said he's reached a compromise with the city and won't be moving the bill.

Instead, he added language to his bill targeting the Blue Line that puts a one-year moratorium on new "no turn on red signs" and adds the issue to a task force studying road issues.

🔴 A proposal to increase penalties for drivers who seriously injure or kill pedestrians, cyclists or other "vulnerable road users" is stalled.