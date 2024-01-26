Indianapolis weekend events: Karneval, symphony, Pacers at home
We can't promise it'll work, but a party aimed at driving out winter (and evil spirits) can't hurt, right?
- That's the origin of Karneval, a pre-Lenten German tradition being celebrated at the Athenaeum Saturday night.
What's happening: The Karneval Maskenball — a masquerade ball — will be held at the Athenaeum's Basile Theatre.
- The dress code is cocktail attire and a mask. A red, white and black theme is encouraged.
- Tickets are $50 and include two signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and garage parking.
- Entertainment includes a Karneval lesson and two live bands.
Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:
🎻 Welcome the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's newly appointed music director Jun Märkl as the symphony performs the music of Richard Strauss, with shows Friday and Saturday nights.
- Tickets start at $16.
📺 Or, watch the livestream. The ISO's Saturday performance will be streamed onto Monument Circle for free.
🩹 Learn a new skill during a wilderness first aid workshop at draft Creative Space, 10am Saturday.
- Tickets are $48.
🍺 Sip on stouts at Guggman Haus Brewing Co.'s second annual winter bash in the beer garden Saturday.
- Stouts get tapped at 11am. Festivities are free (but the beer isn't).
🧘 Unwind with yoga (and beer) at Triton Brewing Co., 11am Saturday.
- Tickets are $25 and include one drink.
😂 Laugh Saturday night away with Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper, performing in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, 7pm.
- Tickets start at $53.
🎥 Catch a free screening of Ava Duvernay's new film "ORIGIN," courtesy of the Herbert Simon Family Foundation, which is sponsoring 10 screenings Sunday through Tuesday at two theaters.
- The showings are free, but require a ticket.
🏀 Spend a Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cheering on the Pacers as they face the Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30pm.
- Tickets start at $17.
