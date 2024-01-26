Indianapolis weekend events: Karneval, symphony, Pacers at home

Share on email (opens in new window)

We can't promise it'll work, but a party aimed at driving out winter (and evil spirits) can't hurt, right?

That's the origin of Karneval, a pre-Lenten German tradition being celebrated at the Athenaeum Saturday night.

What's happening: The Karneval Maskenball — a masquerade ball — will be held at the Athenaeum's Basile Theatre.

The dress code is cocktail attire and a mask. A red, white and black theme is encouraged.

Tickets are $50 and include two signature cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and garage parking.

Entertainment includes a Karneval lesson and two live bands.

Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:

🎻 Welcome the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's newly appointed music director Jun Märkl as the symphony performs the music of Richard Strauss, with shows Friday and Saturday nights.

Tickets start at $16.

📺 Or, watch the livestream. The ISO's Saturday performance will be streamed onto Monument Circle for free.

🩹 Learn a new skill during a wilderness first aid workshop at draft Creative Space, 10am Saturday.

Tickets are $48.

🍺 Sip on stouts at Guggman Haus Brewing Co.'s second annual winter bash in the beer garden Saturday.

Stouts get tapped at 11am. Festivities are free (but the beer isn't).

🧘 Unwind with yoga (and beer) at Triton Brewing Co., 11am Saturday.

Tickets are $25 and include one drink.

😂 Laugh Saturday night away with Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper, performing in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, 7pm.

Tickets start at $53.

🎥 Catch a free screening of Ava Duvernay's new film "ORIGIN," courtesy of the Herbert Simon Family Foundation, which is sponsoring 10 screenings Sunday through Tuesday at two theaters.

The showings are free, but require a ticket.

🏀 Spend a Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cheering on the Pacers as they face the Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30pm.